PHOTOS & VIDEO: More WWE NXT Superstars Coming To The Main Roster Soon

By
24W Staff
-

As noted, tonight’s WWE RAW opened with Vince McMahon, Shane McMahon, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon promising a “fresh start” for both RAW and SmackDown. They admitted they haven’t listened to fans and have “suffocated” the Superstars. You can read our details on the segment at this link.

Part of the “fresh start” includes fresh faces and fresh match-ups, according to Triple H. It was later announced that the following WWE NXT Superstars will be coming to the main roster – Lars Sullivan, EC3, Tucker Knight and Otis Dozovic of Heavy Machinery, Lacey Evans and Nikki Cross.

Below are graphics and a promo for the new call-ups along with tweets from Tucker, Evans, EC3 and Cross: