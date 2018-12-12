PHOTOS & VIDEO: WWE NXT UK Tag Team Titles Revealed, News On The Division & Tournament Finals

As seen below, the WWE NXT UK Tag Team Titles were revealed on today’s WWE Network episode by Triple H, NXT UK General Manager Johnny Saint and Saint’s new assistant, Sid Scala.

Some of the tag teams in the NXT UK division include Moustache Mountain (Trent Seven and Tyler Bate), Gallus (Wolfgang and The Coffey Brothers), Grizzled Young Veterans (Flash Morgan Webster and Mark Andrews), Kenny Williams and Amir Jordan, Zack Gibson and James Drake, among others.

The NXT UK Tag Team Tournament finals will be held at NXT UK “Takeover: Blackpool” on January 12. Moustache Mountain and Grizzled Young Veterans will do battle to crown the inaugural champions.