UPDATED WITH RETIREMENT* WWE Star Barely Keeps A Job, Veteran Fired (Photos & Videos)

The tag team of Heath Slater and Rhyno is no more on the WWE RAW brand.

Tonight’s RAW from Houston, Texas saw Slater defeat Rhyno in a match that saw the loser get fired.

The match was made earlier tonight by General Manager-Elect Baron Corbin, who said he had been crunching some numbers and found that RAW only had room for one of them. Corbin gave them the chance to quit to save the other’s job but they refused and he made the match.

In a twist to the story, Corbin later confronted Slater in a backstage segment and revealed that he’s keeping him on the red brand as a referee, not as an in-ring performer.

UPDATE: Rhyno announced his retirement to the live crowd during a commercial break after the match. Stay tuned for updates on his retirement.

There’s no word yet on what they have planned for Slater the referee, but we will keep you updated.

Below are a few shots from tonight’s match between the first-ever SmackDown Tag Team Champions:

