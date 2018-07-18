PHOTOS & VIDEO: WWE Wins Award At ESPN Sports Humanitarian Awards Dinner

WWE won the League Humanitarian Leadership Award at the fourth annual ESPN Sports Humanitarian Awards Dinner on Tuesday night, which kicked off ESPYs Week. The ceremony took place at The Novo in downtown Los Angeles.

Highlights from the event will air during a one-hour special on Tuesday, July 24th at 7pm EST on ESPN.

The League Humanitarian Leadership Award was introduced in 2016 and won by the NBA that year. The USTA won the award in 2017.

We noted before how John Cena was named a finalist for the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian of the Year Award. Cena came up short on Tuesday as Kevin Durant & the NBA’s Golden State Warriors won the award. Cena was not in attendance.

Stephanie McMahon, Roman Reigns and Charlotte Flair represented WWE at the awards ceremony on Tuesday, as seen below. Reigns’ daughter Joelle accompanied them and appeared on the red carpet. You can also see WWE’s announcement on the award below:

WWE wins League Humanitarian Leadership Award at ESPN’s Sports Humanitarian Awards

LOS ANGELES – WWE was honored Tuesday with the League Humanitarian Leadership Award at the fourth annual Sports Humanitarian Awards, presented by ESPN and sponsored by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The prestigious award was accepted by WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon, Charlotte Flair and Roman Reigns.

John Cena was also named a finalist for the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian of the Year Award as part of ESPN’s annual Humanitarian Awards.

WWE helps to address and provide support on important social issues worldwide, including diversity and inclusion, education, military and bringing hope to critically ill children. In 2017 alone, WWE generated 3.1 billion impressions, held 237 events in the community and donated more than $25 million in media value to its community partners.

The Sports Humanitarian Awards is a celebration of the impact made by athletes, teams and sports industry professionals who use the power of sport to make a difference throughout the world. For the second consecutive year, the sports industry-wide event was hosted at L.A. LIVE’s The Novo on Tuesday, July 17. Don’t miss the 2018 ESPN Humanitarian Awards on Tuesday, July 24, at 7/6 C on ESPN.

Honored to accept the @ESPN Humanitarian League Award on behalf of @WWE. In every city and in every country we’re blessed with the opportunity to put smiles on faces. pic.twitter.com/bx2B6Q7QRT — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) July 18, 2018

.@WWE is honored to be named the @espn League of the Year at their annual Sports Humanitarian Awards Dinner. Our mission is to put smiles on faces the world over, and we will continue to use our platform to inspire social good! pic.twitter.com/NT2C6yfFwF — WWE Community (@WWECommunity) July 18, 2018