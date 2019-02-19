PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Aleister Black Wins His WWE RAW Debut

WWE NXT Superstar Aleister Black made his main roster debut on tonight’s WWE RAW from the Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana. He defeated Elias in singles action.

As noted, Triple H opened this week’s RAW and announced that Black, Ricochet, NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano and NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa would be debuting. Ricochet teamed with WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor for a win over Lio Rush and Bobby Lashley, while DIY reunited to defeat RAW Tag Team Champions The Revival in a non-title match.

Below are photos and videos from Black’s win over Elias on tonight’s RAW: