PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Another Big WWE NXT Call-Up On Tonight’s NOLA RAW

Former WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain, Akam and Rezar, made their main roster debuts on tonight’s post-WrestleMania 34 RAW from New Orleans. They answered a challenge from Heath Slater and Rhyno before winning a squash.
WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering came to the ring with Akam and Rezar and was there at ringside during the match but they apparently fired him after it was over.
As noted, other NXT call-ups on tonight’s loaded RAW were No Way Jose and Ember Moon.
Below are photos and videos of The Authors of Pain making their main roster debuts:
WAR is their PEACE and now #RAW is their HOME!@Rezar_WWE & @Akam_WWE are answering @HeathSlaterOMRB & @Rhyno313's challenge! #RAWAfterMania @PaulElleringWWE pic.twitter.com/rJCsghdZeb
— WWE (@WWE) April 10, 2018
The #AuthorsOfPain @Akam_WWE & @Rezar_WWE appear ready to forge their own path of DOMINANCE on Monday Night #RAW! #AOP pic.twitter.com/LXXXGX6B1k
— WWE (@WWE) April 10, 2018
Are the #AuthorsOfPain closing the book on their alliance with @PaulElleringWWE?!? #RAW #RAWAfterMania @Rezar_WWE @Akam_WWE pic.twitter.com/tzCvuUjLAI
— WWE (@WWE) April 10, 2018