Tonight’s WWE WrestleMania 35 Kickoff pre-show saw Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder defeat The Revival’s Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder to become the new RAW Tag Team Champions.

This is the second title reign together for Hawkins and Ryder. The Revival won the titles back on the February 11 RAW episode by defeating Chad Gable and Bobby Roode.

Below are photos and videos from tonight’s title change at MetLife Stadium: