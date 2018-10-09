PHOTOS & VIDEOS: The Bella Twins Turn Heel To Set Up Nikki Bella vs. Ronda Rousey

The Bella Twins turned heel on tonight’s WWE RAW in Chicago and attacked RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey.
The 2-on-1 beatdown came after Rousey and The Bellas defeated The Riott Squad in a rematch of their win from Saturday’s WWE Super Show-Down event in Australia. It’s believed that this will lead to Bella vs. Rousey for the title at the all-women’s WWE Evolution pay-per-view on October 28 in Long Island, NY.
Below are photos and videos from tonight’s turn:
Another IMPRESSIVE win for @RondaRousey & The @BellaTwins on #RAW! pic.twitter.com/wJBXsct8gu
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 9, 2018
ALL OF US at The @BellaTwins: pic.twitter.com/N8jpipE8Ji
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 9, 2018
WHAT has gotten into The @BellaTwins?!#RAW #WomensChampion @RondaRousey is being DECIMATED! pic.twitter.com/5hcjvjpsne
— WWE (@WWE) October 9, 2018
Like their song says, The @BellaTwins might just be UNTOUCHABLE after that. #RAW pic.twitter.com/t60c4eB1fB
— WWE (@WWE) October 9, 2018
WHAT. ON. EARTH. The @BellaTwins unleash an all-out MUGGING on @RondaRousey after their win over #TheRiottSquad on #Raw! pic.twitter.com/v3aHZ562HG
— WWE (@WWE) October 9, 2018