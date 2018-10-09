PHOTOS & VIDEOS: The Bella Twins Turn Heel To Set Up Nikki Bella vs. Ronda Rousey

The Bella Twins turned heel on tonight’s WWE RAW in Chicago and attacked RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey.

The 2-on-1 beatdown came after Rousey and The Bellas defeated The Riott Squad in a rematch of their win from Saturday’s WWE Super Show-Down event in Australia. It’s believed that this will lead to Bella vs. Rousey for the title at the all-women’s WWE Evolution pay-per-view on October 28 in Long Island, NY.

Below are photos and videos from tonight’s turn: