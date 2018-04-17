PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Big Title Change After SmackDown Star Comes To RAW

Tonight’s Superstar Shakeup edition of WWE RAW kicked off with RAW General Manager Kurt Angle revealing the first roster change – Jinder Mahal and Sunil Singh came from SmackDown to the red brand.

Jinder brought the WWE United States Title to RAW with him but he was immediately booked in a match against Jeff Hardy and dropped the title.

This is Jeff’s first run with the WWE United States Title. Jinder just won the title back at WrestleMania 34, winning a Fatal 4 Way over Rusev, Bobby Roode and former champion Randy Orton.

Below are photos and videos from tonight’s title change: