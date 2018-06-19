PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Big Title Change On Tonight’s WWE RAW

Dolph Ziggler defeated Seth Rollins to become the new WWE Intercontinental Champion on tonight’s RAW from Grand Rapids, Michigan. The match was made after Rollins issued an Open Challenge that was answered by Ziggler. The finish to the match saw Drew McIntyre provide a distraction from ringside.
Ziggler is now a six-time WWE Intercontinental Champion. Rollins won the title back at WrestleMania 34 in April, defeating Finn Balor and The Miz.
Below are photos and videos from tonight’s title change:
