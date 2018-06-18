PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Braun Strowman Gets Huge Win At WWE Money In The Bank

Braun Strowman won the men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match at tonight’s WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view in Rosemont, IL. Strowman now has a title shot that he can cash-in for the next year.
Strowman defeated Bobby Roode, Samoa Joe, Finn Balor, The Miz, Rusev, Kevin Owens and Kofi Kingston.
Below are photos and videos from tonight’s MITB main event:
