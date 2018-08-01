PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Charlotte Flair Returns, Change Made To WWE SummerSlam Title Match

Charlotte Flair made her WWE TV return on tonight’s SmackDown from Tampa, her first action since the Money In the Bank pay-per-view in June. Flair was forced to take time away from the ring after having surgery to repair a ruptured breast implant.
Flair returned early in the show to save Becky Lynch from a beatdown by SmackDown Women’s Champion Carmella. SmackDown General Manager Paige then made Flair vs. Carmella as the non-title main event with Flair earning a spot in the SummerSlam title match with Becky if she got the win. Flair won that match and Carmella will now defend her title in a Triple Threat at SummerSlam.
WWE SummerSlam takes place on August 19th from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Below is the updated confirmed card coming out of tonight’s SmackDown along with photos & videos of Flair’s return:
WWE Title Match
Samoa Joe vs. AJ Styles
WWE Universal Title Match
Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar
RAW Women’s Title Match
Ronda Rousey vs. Alexa Bliss
Triple Threat for the SmackDown Women’s Title
Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Carmella
WWE Intercontinental Title Match
Seth Rollins vs. Dolph Ziggler
WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Drew Gulak vs. Cedric Alexander
SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
TBD (The Bar or The New Day) vs. The Bludgeon Brothers
Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens
Braun’s Money In the Bank briefcase will be on the line.
