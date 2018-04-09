PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Daniel Bryan Returns At WrestleMania 34, Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens Update

SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan returned to the ring at tonight’s WrestleMania 34 event in New Orleans and teamed with Shane McMahon to defeat Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. This was Bryan’s first match since April 14th, 2015. Bryan got the submission on Sami to end the match.
Due to the match stipulation, Owens and Zayn will not be reinstated to the blue brand. There has been speculation on the two going to RAW but those plans have not been confirmed.
Below are photos and videos from Bryan’s return to the ring:
HERE COMES THE 💰💵💰💵💰💵💰💵💰💵💰💵#WrestleMania @shamemcmahon pic.twitter.com/h2M4odM3ZJ
YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES#WrestleMania @WWEDanielBryan pic.twitter.com/N5FfpPeEDA
#YEStleMania 2 is LIVE on @WWENetwork!#WrestleMania @WWEDanielBryan @shanemcmahon pic.twitter.com/nOLMgLX7vZ
#KevinOwens & @SamiZayn have STRUCK from behind…and it is NOT good for @WWEDanielBryan. #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/ii2KzUmz3m
After @WWEDanielBryan was just taken out, @shanemcmahon is having to go it alone against #KevinOwens & @SamiZayn… #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/xLfEwPbOkI
#YEStleMania 2 has quickly turned into #KOMania 3…#WrestleMania #KevinOwens @SamiZayn pic.twitter.com/RYIfyvoLQe
HOW is @shanemcmahon doing this?!#WrestleMania #Coast2Coast pic.twitter.com/kSm57ByAo2
.@WWEDanielBryan is BACK in this match?!#WrestleMania @SamiZayn pic.twitter.com/aKIQzZYJ52
IT'S GO TIME.#WrestleMania @WWEDanielBryan pic.twitter.com/uazIZealmt
#YES! #YES! #YES!@WWEDanielBryan is BACK, and he hasn't missed a beat! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/BocgU2lSFE
Does @WWEDanielBryan still have it? Oh, yes. Yes, he does.#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/m47b2l3RS0
Are @SamiZayn's lights OUT?
YEP! #WrestleMania @WWEDanielBryan pic.twitter.com/W4NvJ0UoQr
The COMEBACK STORY is COMPLETE!@WWEDanielBryan makes @SamiZayn tap out to the #YESLock to make sure #KevinOwens & @SamiZayn remain FIRED! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/32qrnSWYjA
Beautiful. Just so beautiful. Brie @BellaTwins is one proud wife!#WrestleMania @WWEDanielBryan pic.twitter.com/TjyOOPvIgu
