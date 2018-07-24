PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Details On The First-Ever All-Women’s WWE Event, Logo & More Revealed

RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon, Vince McMahon and Triple H returned to WWE TV on tonight’s show to make the big “historic announcement” that the company has been teasing for the past week.

It was announced that WWE’s first-ever all-women’s pay-per-view event will be called Evolution, scheduled to take place on Sunday, October 28th from the Nassau Coliseum on Long Island, New York.

Evolution is set to feature the finals of the 2018 Mae Young Classic plus three title matches with the WWE NXT Women’s Title, the RAW Women’s Title and the SmackDown Women’s Title on the line. Stephanie noted that there will be more than 50 women involved with the show, indicating that there will be Superstars from the past and the present.

