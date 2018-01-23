PHOTOS & VIDEOS: DX Returns To RAW 25 Along With Several More Stars

Tonight’s WWE RAW 25th Anniversary special saw several Legends and WWE Hall of Famers return to TV – Eric Bischoff, Jim Ross, Jerry Lawler, Steve Austin, Vince McMahon, Ron Simmons, JBL, Howard Finkel, Jonathan Coachman, Harvey Wippleman, The Brooklyn Brawler, Teddy Long, Brother Love, The Boogeyman, The Undertaker, Ted DiBiase Sr., John Laurinaitis, William Regal, MVP, The Hardys, Christian, Ric Flair, Chris Jericho, The Bella Twins, Maryse, Kelly Kelly, Lilian Garcia, Jacqueline, Torrie Wilson, Michelle McCool, Terri Runnels, Maria Kanellis, Trish Stratus, “Mean” Gene Oklerlund, The Dudley Boyz, The Godfather, Mark Henry, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, The New Age Outlaws, Sean Waltman and Scott Hall.

Stephanie McMahon, Shane McMahon, Daniel Bryan, John Cena, WWE Champion AJ Styles, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, The New Day, Natalya, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos and Jimmy Fallon also made appearances.

While most of the special appearances came during a poker game hosted by The APA, there was one big segment that saw DX give a big “too sweet” endorsement to The Balor Club before Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson defeated The Revival in tag team action. Jericho added Elias to The List in a backstage segment but Elias then left Cena laying in the middle of the ring after hitting him with a Drift Away. The Dudleyz returned to put Heath Slater through a table. Okerlund interviewed the WWE Champion backstage while the female Superstars were brought out to the stage for a pop from the crowd. Most of the Legends were brought back out to surround the ring for the closing segment with Angle and participants of the WWE Universal Title Triple Threat at the Royal Rumble – Kane, Braun Strowman and champion Brock Lesnar.

Earlier we posted photos & videos from Austin's return with McMahon at this link and The Undertaker's return at this link.