Photos & Videos From WWE Saudi Arabia Tryouts Day 2, Every WWE NXT Champion, Paige, HBK

By
Scott Lazara
-

– Below is a new video looking at every Superstar to hold the WWE NXT Title – current champion Aleister Black, Seth Rollins, Big E, Bo Dallas, Neville, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, Finn Balor, Samoa Joe, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Roode, Drew McIntyre and Andrade “Cien” Almas.

– WWE has a new poll asking fans which General Manager did the best in the 2018 Superstar Shakeup. As of this writing, 67% voted for SmackDown GM Paige while the rest voted for RAW GM Kurt Angle.

– WWE will be releasing a new DVD on WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels this year, according to WrestlingDVDNetwork.com. The working title is “Shawn Michaels: The Showstopper Unreleased” and it’s set to be released in late 2018. The three-disc set will feature unreleased matches.

– Below are photos and videos from day 2 of the WWE tryouts in Saudi Arabia plus behind-the-scenes video from day 1 with comments from WWE Performance Center Coach Matt Bloom on how the first day went: