PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Harper Returns To NXT For Big Match, Tyler Breeze Also Returns

SmackDown Superstar Harper made a surprise appearance at Thursday’s WWE NXT live event in Buffalo, New York. The local star challenged NXT North American Champion Ricochet but lost.

RAW Superstar Tyler Breeze also worked last night’s NXT show in Buffalo. He defeated Marcel Barthel.

Below are a few shots from both matches:

Luke Harper just showed up to go 1 on 1 with Ricochet! #NXTBuffalo pic.twitter.com/zOnD88h1Lc — Mike Straw (@MikeStrawMedia) September 7, 2018

LUKE HARPER IS CHALLENGING RICOCHET FOR THE NXT NORTH AMERICAN CHAMPIONSHIP WHAT THE HELL IS HAPPENING!!! #NXTBuffalo pic.twitter.com/lb0zAfiRjg — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿👑 Adam Goldberg 👑🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@AdamGoldberg8) September 7, 2018