Photos & Videos From Historic WWE Tryouts In India

By
24W Staff
-

The first-ever WWE tryouts in India wrapped earlier this week with more than 70 WWE hopefuls trying to earn a shot with the company. Several proteges of The Great Khali were in attendance. WWE has details on who led the tryouts and who participated in the tryouts at this link.

Below are photos and videos from the tryouts, held in Mumbai: