Photos & Videos From Historic WWE Tryouts In India

The first-ever WWE tryouts in India wrapped earlier this week with more than 70 WWE hopefuls trying to earn a shot with the company. Several proteges of The Great Khali were in attendance. WWE has details on who led the tryouts and who participated in the tryouts at this link.

Below are photos and videos from the tryouts, held in Mumbai:

Our largest tryout ever assembled is underway in Mumbai! These athletes come from all over India and have size, power and agility. We couldn’t even find a shirt that fit Sukhwinder this morning! pic.twitter.com/8MbUNwQYZb — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 3, 2019

This is the largest tryout we have ever held. Are you coachable? We will find out. #Day1 #WWETryoutIndia pic.twitter.com/SiPtd5uOxh — Matt Bloom (@NXTMattBloom) March 3, 2019

The drills continue on day 2 of the #WWETryoutIndia and the athletes are making strides. pic.twitter.com/jYWZjK44Ax — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 4, 2019

As we move to outside drills, @NXTUK Superstar @JinnyCouture gives us some insight on standing out and finishing #WWETryoutIndia strong. pic.twitter.com/ckaoEGLqdP — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 4, 2019

Great day 2 of #WWETryoutIndia. @NXTMattBloom sends the athletes home with some encouraging words. pic.twitter.com/vLn8mvIC7J — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 4, 2019

The 1st day of tryouts in Mumbai, India were a success! pic.twitter.com/kHWGlk1uVZ — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 4, 2019

What would your time be? Leaping over 70 athletes in 80+ heat in Mumbai, India. Do you have what it takes? #WWETryoutIndia pic.twitter.com/Xus4IEFTgp — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 5, 2019

Day 1 and 2 are in the books at #WWETryoutIndia. The final day is currently underway in Mumbai. Take a look at the largest tryout class in @wwe history. #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/OrId51AXgS — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 5, 2019