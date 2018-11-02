PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Hulk Hogan Returns At WWE Crown Jewel

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan returned to WWE TV at today’s Crown Jewel event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia,

Hogan, the host of Crown Jewel, came out to the ring as the show kicked off with fireworks going off around the outside of the stadium. Hogan hyped the crowd up and talked about being happy to be back with WWE, and how the power of Hulkamania is running strong.

This was Hogan’s first WWE appearance early 2015.

Below are photos and videos from the segment:

WATCHA GONNA DO when HULKAMANIA and #WWECrownJewel RUN WILD ON YOU?! pic.twitter.com/nulkYlJ7rk — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 2, 2018