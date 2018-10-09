PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Kurt Angle Earns WWE World Cup Spot As The Conquistador

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle returned to action on tonight’s RAW in Chicago. The RAW General Manager, dressed as The Conquistador, eliminated Baron Corbin in a World Cup Global Battle Royal full of enhancement talents.
Angle will now join John Cena as RAW brand representatives in the one-night WWE World Cup tournament at WWE Crown Jewel on Friday, November 2 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. As noted, there will 4 RAW Superstars and 4 SmackDown Superstars in the tournament. This week’s SmackDown will feature Big Show vs. Randy Orton and Samoa Joe vs. Jeff Hardy as qualifying matches. The storyline with Cena is that he is the only Superstar who does not have to qualify due to his accomplishments.
Angle later told Charly Caruso that he’s technically still on vacation, so there’s no word yet on if he will be back to TV next week.
Below are photos and videos from tonight’s return:
It's time for the GLOBAL BATTLE ROYAL!
WHO will go on to the #WWEWorldCup tournament to determine the best in the world at #WWECrownJewel?! @BaronCorbinWWE has an idea… #RAW pic.twitter.com/U7p7CESfps
— WWE (@WWE) October 9, 2018
"Have you ever seen so much talent in one place?"@BaronCorbinWWE has put together a field of INCREDIBLE Superstars for this #GlobalBattleRoyal! #RAW pic.twitter.com/ySkkFY6keM
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 9, 2018
Spain's CONQUISTADOR is BACK in this 10-MAN #GlobalBattleRoyal! #RAW pic.twitter.com/f7Z6ES3Oq2
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 9, 2018
Out goes #ElHombreSinNombre…#RAW #WWEWorldCup pic.twitter.com/VxdhIK21de
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 9, 2018
WAIT A MINUTE…#RAW #WWEWorldCup pic.twitter.com/zktJp0z1YN
— WWE (@WWE) October 9, 2018
Your next competitor in the #WWEWorldCup at #WWECrownJewel is none other than @RealKurtAngle!
OH, IT'S TRUE! IT'S DAMN TRUE! #RAW pic.twitter.com/PQTvpmrngV
— WWE (@WWE) October 9, 2018
It's TRUE, it's DAMN TRUE! @RealKurtAngle shocks @BaronCorbinWWE and has qualified for the #WWEWorldCup at #WWECrownJewel! #Raw pic.twitter.com/WrDGLZzGIB
— WWE (@WWE) October 9, 2018
"Well, technically, I'm still on vacation." 😉#RAW @RealKurtAngle pic.twitter.com/IFxv0Bzuf3
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 9, 2018