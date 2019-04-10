Tonight’s post-WrestleMania 35 edition of WWE SmackDown saw The Hardys capture the SmackDown Tag Team Titles from The Usos.
Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy are now 8 time tag team champions in WWE but this is their first run with the blue brand belts. The Usos won the titles from Shane McMahon and The Miz back at WWE Elimination Chamber on February 17.
The Hardys were attacked by Lars Sullivan after the match
Below are photos and videos from tonight’s big title change at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn:
