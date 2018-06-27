PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Lio Rush Makes WWE Main Roster Debut, Sends A Message

Scott Lazara
Lio Rush made his main roster debut on last night’s WWE 205 Live episode with a win over enhancement talent Dewey James. Rush cut a post-match promo and said the future of the cruiserweight division has arrived. Rush knocked the other cruiserweights and said every hour is his as he is the man of the hour. Below are photos and videos from the match: