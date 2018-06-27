PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Lio Rush Makes WWE Main Roster Debut, Sends A Message

Lio Rush made his main roster debut on last night’s WWE 205 Live episode with a win over enhancement talent Dewey James. Rush cut a post-match promo and said the future of the cruiserweight division has arrived. Rush knocked the other cruiserweights and said every hour is his as he is the man of the hour. Below are photos and videos from the match:

Well, @ItsLioRush was certainly in NO rush to get going in his #205Live debut, but once he did… Dewey James had no chance. pic.twitter.com/mzXl0QAZBM — WWE (@WWE) June 27, 2018