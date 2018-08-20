PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Major Heel Turn & Title Change At WWE SummerSlam

Charlotte Flair won a Triple Threat over Becky Lynch and Carmella to become the new SmackDown Women’s Champion at tonight’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view.

The post-match angle saw Becky attack Flair and turn on her.

Flair is now a two-time blue brand champion. This is her seventh main roster title run. Carmella won the title back on April 10 at SmackDown in New Orleans, defeating Flair with a Money In the Bank cash-in.

Below are photos and videos of tonight’s title change at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn: