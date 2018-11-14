PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Major WWE Title Change & Heel Turn Closes Tonight’s SmackDown

Daniel Bryan defeated AJ Styles in the main event of tonight’s WWE SmackDown to become the new WWE Champion.

The finish of the match saw Bryan hit a low blow on Styles. Bryan then turned heel and attacked Styles after the match, laughing at him while the beatdown continued.

Bryan is now a four-time WWE Champion. Styles won the title back on November 7, 2017 by defeating Jinder Mahal on a SmackDown episode.

Bryan will now go on to Sunday’s Survivor Series pay-per-view to face WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar because of the title change.

Below are photos and videos from tonight’s title change in St. Louis at the Enterprise Center:

Your new WWE champion is *heel* Daniel Bryan! pic.twitter.com/0xhioL8u10 — SI Wrestling (@SI_wrestling) November 14, 2018