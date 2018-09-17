PHOTOS & VIDEOS: New Champion Crowned At WWE Hell In A Cell

Becky Lynch defeated Charlotte Flair to become the new SmackDown Women’s Champion at tonight’s WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view.

Becky is now a two-time blue brand champion. Flair won the title back in August at SummerSlam, defeating Becky and former champion Carmella in a Triple Threat.

Below are photos and videos from tonight’s title change at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas: