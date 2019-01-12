PHOTOS & VIDEOS: New Champion Crowned At WWE NXT UK “Takeover: Blackpool”

Toni Storm defeated Rhea Ripley to become the new WWE NXT UK Women’s Champion at today’s “Takeover: Blackpool” event.

Storm, who won the Mae Young Classic in 2018, is the second women’s champion for the brand as Ripley became the inaugural champion back in August 2018, which didn’t air until November 28. WWE doesn’t count Ripley’s reign until late November.

Below are photos and videos from today’s title change at the Empress Ballroom: