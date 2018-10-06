PHOTOS & VIDEOS: New Champion Crowned At WWE Super Show-Down

By
Scott Lazara
-

Buddy Murphy defeated Cedric Alexander at tonight’s WWE Super Show-Down event in Australia to become the new WWE Cruiserweight Champion.

This is the first main roster title reign for Murphy, who received a big pop from his home country. Cedric won the title back at WrestleMania 34 by winning tournament finals over Mustafa Ali on the Kickoff pre-show.

Below are photos and videos from tonight’s title change: