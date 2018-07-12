PHOTOS & VIDEOS: New Champions Crowned On Tonight’s NXT

The Undisputed Era’s Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong captured the WWE NXT Tag Team Titles from Tyler Bate and Trent Seven on tonight’s NXT episode.

This is the second NXT Tag Team Title run for The Undisputed Era. Moustache Mountain won the titles back on the June 26th WWE NXT UK Championship special from London, which was taped on June 19th. Tonight’s title change was taped back on June 21st.

Below are photos & clips from tonight’s title change:

Leave it to @Tyler_Bate to DRASTICALLY shift the momentum in this one! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/AhFBJXghJV — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 12, 2018

Nobody has EVER needed a tag more than @TrentSeven needs to make it right now. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/RTf70Zh5EO — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 12, 2018