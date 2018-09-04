PHOTOS & VIDEOS: New Champions Crowned On Tonight’s WWE RAW

Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntrye defeated The B Team to become the new WWE RAW Tag Team Champions on tonight’s RAW from Columbus, Ohio.
Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas were originally scheduled to defend against The Revival but McIntyre and Ziggler attacked them backstage and took their spots.
This is the first reign for McIntyre and Ziggler together. The B Team won the titles back on July 15 at Extreme Rules with a win over Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy.
Below are photos and videos from tonight’s title change:
