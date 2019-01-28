PHOTOS & VIDEOS: New Champions Crowned At The WWE Royal Rumble

By
24W Staff
-

Shane McMahon and The Miz defeated Cesaro and Sheamus to capture the SmackDown Tag Team Titles in the second match at tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

This is the first reign for the new tag team of McMahon and Miz. The Bar won the titles back on October 16 at SmackDown 1000, defeating The New Day.

Below are photos and videos from tonight’s title change at Chase Field in Phoenix: