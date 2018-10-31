PHOTOS & VIDEOS: The New Day On SmackDown As The Brood Day, Edge Responds

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown saw Big E defeat SmackDown Tag Team Champion Cesaro in a Trick or Street Fight. The New Day came out dressed for Halloween as former WWE Attitude Era stable The Brood, which included Gangrel, Christian and WWE Hall of Famer Edge.

Below are photos and videos of the costumes along with Edge’s Twitter reaction and a Happy 45th Birthday tweet from The Brood Day: