PHOTOS & VIDEOS: New Intercontinental Champion Crowned At WWE SummerSlam

By
Scott Lazara
-

Seth Rollins defeated Dolph Ziggler to become the new WWE Intercontinental Champion in the opening match of tonight’s SummerSlam pay-per-view at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The match saw interference from Dean Ambrose and Drew McIntyre, who were at ringside.

Rollins is now a two-time Intercontinental Champion. Ziggler won the title back at the June 18 RAW, defeating Rollins.

Below are photos and videos from tonight’s title change: