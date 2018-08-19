PHOTOS & VIDEOS: New Intercontinental Champion Crowned At WWE SummerSlam

Seth Rollins defeated Dolph Ziggler to become the new WWE Intercontinental Champion in the opening match of tonight’s SummerSlam pay-per-view at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
The match saw interference from Dean Ambrose and Drew McIntyre, who were at ringside.
Rollins is now a two-time Intercontinental Champion. Ziggler won the title back at the June 18 RAW, defeating Rollins.
Below are photos and videos from tonight’s title change:
