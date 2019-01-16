PHOTOS & VIDEOS: New Lucha Superstar Debuts On WWE 205 Live

WWE NXT Superstar Humberto Carrillo made his main roster debut on tonight’s WWE 205 Live episode.

Carillo, formerly known as Ultimo Ninja, answered the non-title open challenge from WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy. Murphy ended up winning the match but both Superstars received a good amount of praise on social media.

The lucha star signed with WWE back in mid-2018 and made his debut at the August 23 tapings, losing to Jaxson Ryker in a match for TV. Carrillo has worked NXT live events and TV tapings since, often teaming with Raul Mendoza.

WWE previously listed Carrillo as a 205 Live Superstar during their original announcement for the Worlds Collide tournament that takes place during Royal Rumble Axxess later this month. They quickly edited that announcement and removed Carrillo’s name, saying another 205 Live Superstar would be revealed later. That led to speculation that he would be the one to answer this week’s challenge from Murphy.

Below are photos and videos from tonight’s debut at the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama: