Johnny Gargano captured the vacant WWE NXT Title at tonight’s “Takeover: New York” event by defeating Adam Cole in the 2 of 3 Falls main event.

This is Gargano’s first run with the NXT Title. The title was declared vacant when Tommaso Ciampa was forced to relinquish it in late March due to his neck injury.

Below are photos and videos from tonight’s title match at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City during WrestleMania 35 Weekend:

