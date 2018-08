PHOTOS & VIDEOS: New NXT Women’s Champion Crowned At Takeover: Brooklyn IV

Kairi Sane defeated Shayna Baszler to become the new WWE NXT Women’s Champion at tonight’s NXT “Takeover: Brooklyn IV” event.

This is the first NXT title run for Sane, who won the 2017 Mae Young Classic. Baszler won the title back on April 7 at “Takeover: New Orleans” by defeating Ember Moon.

Below are photos and videos from tonight’s big title change at the Barclays Center:

"That wheel doesn't do anything! She's not a real pirate!"@RondaRousey calls it like she sees it in Brooklyn. #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/fwV81dbMdd — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 19, 2018