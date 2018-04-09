PHOTOS & VIDEOS: New SmackDown Tag Team Champions Crowned At WrestleMania 34

Scott Lazara
The Bludgeon Brothers are the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions after defeating The New Day and former champions The Usos in a Triple Threat at WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans tonight.

This is the first main roster tag team title for Rowan and Harper together. The Usos won the titles back in October 2017 after winning a Hell In a Cell match.

