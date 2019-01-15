PHOTOS & VIDEOS: New WWE Intercontinental Champion Crowned On RAW

Bobby Lashley became the new WWE Intercontinental Champion on tonight’s RAW by winning a Triple Threat over Seth Rollins and former champion Dean Ambrose.

This is Lashley’s first time winning the WWE Intercontinental Title. Ambrose just won the title back on December 16 at the WWE TLC pay-per-view by defeating Rollins.

Below are photos and videos from tonight’s title change from the FedExForum in Memphis, TN, which saw interference from Lio Rush: