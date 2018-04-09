PHOTOS & VIDEOS: New WWE United States Champion Crowned At WrestleMania 34

Jinder Mahal won a Fatal 4 Way over Rusev, Bobby Roode and former champion Randy Orton at tonight’s WrestleMania 34 event in New Orleans to become the new WWE United States Champion. Mahal pinned Rusev to get the win after interference from Sunil Singh.
This is Jinder’s first run with the WWE United States Title. Orton won the title back on March 11th by defeating Roode at WWE Fastlane.
Below are photos and videos from tonight’s title change:
#WrestleMania just got GLORIOUS. Welcome to the grandest stage, @REALBobbyRoode… pic.twitter.com/TNKDg1bhtk
— WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2018
Is the #ModernDayMaharaja @JinderMahal poised to become the next #USChampion at #WrestleMania?! pic.twitter.com/xx5Ll6yxbO
— WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2018
Everyone listening to @WWEDramaKing right now…
😭😭😭😭 BRAVO! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/IA4c7gF2Eb
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 9, 2018
#WrestleMania = #RusevDay!!!@RusevBUL @WWEDramaKing pic.twitter.com/qMVsVHWMve
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 9, 2018
🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍#WrestleMania @RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/TyIlaIEZBt
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 9, 2018
Who ya got to walk out of #WrestleMania as #USChampion?!@RandyOrton @REALBobbyRoode @JinderMahal @RusevBUL pic.twitter.com/lyXiJ5siDa
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 9, 2018
This is what we call… VINTAGE @RandyOrton. #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/ndDD0qFuTL
— WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2018
He's the LION of Bulgaria. Hear him ROAR.#WrestleMania @RusevBUL 🦁 pic.twitter.com/Tx2TVa1a99
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 9, 2018
.@WWEDramaKing, YOU get an #RKO!@RusevBUL, YOU get an #RKO!@JinderMahal, YOU get an #RKO!#WrestleMania @RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/uPRL9FN4T7
— WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2018
NOBODY kicks out of the #Khallas!@JinderMahal spoils #RusevDay OUTTA NOWHERE to capture #USTitle GLORY! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/PPPOGftSlv
— WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2018
#WrestleMania moment ACQUIRED for the #ModernDayMaharaja @JinderMahal! pic.twitter.com/8o8sxkUyAX
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 9, 2018