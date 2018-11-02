PHOTOS & VIDEOS: New WWE Universal Champion Crowned At Crown Jewel With Controversy

Brock Lesnar defeated Braun Strowman to win the vacant WWE Universal Title at today’s Crown Jewel event from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The match started with Acting RAW General Manager Baron Corbin dropping Strowman with a title shot to the head. Lesnar then dominated the match and finished Strowman with the fifth F5. Strowman barely got any offense in during the short match, which went just over 3 minutes.

This is Lesnar’s second run with the title. The Universal Title had been vacant since October 22 when Roman Reigns relinquished the title following the announcement on his second battle with leukemia.

Below are photos and videos from today’s title change at the King Saudi University Stadium: