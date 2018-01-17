PHOTOS & VIDEOS: New WWE US Champion Crowned Tonight On SmackDown

Tonight’s SmackDown saw Bobby Roode defeated Jinder Mahal in the finals of the WWE United States Title tournament to become the new champion.
This is Roode’s first title run since coming to WWE’s main roster in 2017. The title had been vacant since Dolph Ziggler relinquished it just a few days after winning it at the Clash of Champions pay-per-view in December.
The tournament finals were originally scheduled to take place at the January 28th Royal Rumble pay-per-view but WWE announced on Monday that they were being bumped up a week to the January 23rd SmackDown episode in Washington, DC. WWE changed plans again today as the semi-finals and then the finals were held on tonight’s SmackDown in Laredo, TX. Tonight’s first semi-final match saw Jinder defeat Xavier Woods before Roode defeated Mojo Rawley. Roode then defeated Jinder in tonight’s main event to become the new champion.
Below are a videos from tonight’s semi-final matches plus shots from the main event and a look at how the brackets ended up:
First Round
Bobby Roode defeated Baron Corbin
Mojo Rawley defeated Zack Ryder
Jinder Mahal defeated Tye Dillinger
Xavier Woods defeated Aiden English
Second Round
Bobby Roode defeated Mojo Rawley
Jinder Mahal defeated Xavier Woods
Finals
Bobby Roode defeated Jinder Mahal
