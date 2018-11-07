PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Nikki Cross Makes WWE SmackDown Debut In Big Match

WWE NXT Superstar Nikki Cross made her SmackDown TV debut on tonight’s episode from Manchester, England.
Cross answered an Open Challenge from SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch but went on to lose the non-title match. Cross came out with SAnitY’s Eric Young, Killian Dain and Alexander Wolfe but there’s no word yet on if this was her permanent call-up.
Below are photos and videos from Cross vs. Lynch:
