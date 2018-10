PHOTOS & VIDEOS: NXT Title Change At WWE Evolution After Interference

Shayna Baszler defeated Kairi Sane to become the new WWE NXT Women’s Champion at tonight’s WWE Evolution pay-per-view. This is the first time the NXT Women’s Title was defended on a main roster pay-per-view.

The match saw interference from MMA Horsewomen Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir, who had been watching the match from the front row with other NXT Superstars.

Baszler is now a two-time NXT Women’s Champion. Sane won the title back in August at the “Takeover: Brooklyn IV” event by defeating Baszler.

Below are photos and videos from tonight’s title change: