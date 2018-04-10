PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Paige Officially Announces WWE Retirement, Superstars React

By
Scott Lazara
-

Paige officially announced her retirement from in-ring WWE competition on tonight’s post-WrestleMania 34 edition of RAW in New Orleans.

Paige has been out of action neck and back issues since suffering an injury at a December WWE live event while taking a kick from Sasha Banks. She had recently returned from neck surgery when the injury happened.

Paige made her WWE developmental debut in early 2012 and held two titles. She is a one-time NXT Women’s Champion and a two-time WWE Divas Champion.

Below are photos and videos from tonight’s retirement speech plus reactions from various Superstars: