It looks like Paige will be returning to the WWE storylines soon.

Tonight’s post-WrestleMania 35 edition of SmackDown saw Paige watch from backstage as new WWE Tag Team Champions The IIconics retained their titles over two local enhancement talents the found, billed as The Brooklyn Belles with an undefeated streak of 45-0. Billie Kay and Peyton Royce noted that this was the best tag team they could find in the city.

Paige then spoke to Kayla Braxton and mocked The IIconics a bit, adding that she will be bringing an impressive tag team of her own next week on the Superstar Shakeup edition of SmackDown from Montreal.

“Well, obviously this is SmackDown Live after WrestleMania and it’s just one week until the Superstar Shakeup,” Paige said when asked what brought her to TV this week. “I mean, that night is just full of surprises and you know what, I just wanted to get a close up look at the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. I mean, they were very impressive, they end the legendary undefeated streak of The Brooklyn Belles… is that what…? Well, yeah, impressive to say the least. Do you want to know a little secret, Kayla? Next week I’m going to be bringing an impressive tag team of my own.”

There’s no word yet on who Paige is bringing to meet The IIconics but there have been rumors on “The Sky Pirates” Kairi Sane and Io Shirai being brought up to the main roster from WWE NXT to get involved in the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles chase.

The 26 year old was forced to retire from in-ring competition in April 2018 after a career-ending neck injury suffered in December 2017 at a live event. She was brought back to TV in April 2018 as the SmackDown General Manager, but she has been off TV since December 2018 when WWE did away with non-McMahon Family authority figures on RAW and SmackDown. Then-SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon stated at the time that we’d be seeing more of Paige, but this is the first storyline she’s had since then. Paige did serve as the guest commentator for the 2nd Annual WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal on the WrestleMania 35 Kickoff pre-show.

The IIconics were informed of the challenge in a backstage post-SmackDown segment with Cathy Kelley, seen below. Cathy mentioned how they promised to be fighting champions and asked if they are prepared to answer the challenge.

“Next week is the Superstar Shakeup so she’s probably bringing back… developing some new tag team, I guess, thinking that we will challenge any newcomers, and sure we’ll do that…,” Peyton said before trailing off.

“Point is, Paige wants to come out with this hot, hot new tag team… next week, we are ready. We are fighting champions and we are here to make this tag team division absolutely iconic,” Kay said with Royce.

Above is video of Paige’s backstage interview and below is the response from The IIconics, along with a few shots from the segment on SmackDown:

"Next week, I'm going to be bringing an impressive tag team of my own."@RealPaigeWWE appears to be ready for the #SuperstarShakeUp NEXT WEEK! #SDLive #SDLiveAfterMania pic.twitter.com/SNiGFyignd — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 10, 2019