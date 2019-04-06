WALTER defeated Pete Dunne to capture the WWE UK Title at tonight’s WWE NXT “Takeover: New York” event.
This is the first WWE title reign for WALTER, who signed with WWE back in January. He is now the third Superstar to hold the WWE UK Title. Dunne held the title for an impressive 685 days, winning it back on May 20, 2017 at “Takeover: Chicago” by defeating Tyler Bate.
Below are photos and videos of tonight’s big title change from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City, during WrestleMania 35 weekend:
