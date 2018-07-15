PHOTOS & VIDEOS: RAW Title Change Opens WWE Extreme Rules

The B Team defeated Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt in the opening match of tonight’s WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view to become the new RAW Tag Team Champions.
This is the first title reign for Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas as a team. Hardy and Wyatt won the vacant titles by defeating The Bar back on April 27th at the Greatest Royal Rumble event.
Below are photos and videos from tonight’s title change:
