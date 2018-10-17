PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Rey Mysterio Returns, WWE World Cup & Crown Jewel Updates

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown 1000 episode saw two Superstars earn the final spots in the WWE World Cup tournament at Crown Jewel. The Miz defeated Rusev qualify and the returning Rey Mysterio defeated WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura in a non-title match to qualify.
The World Cup will take place during the WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view on Friday, November 2 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at the 25,000-seat King Saud University Stadium.
Below is the current card for Crown Jewel, which will air live on the WWE Network, along with shots of Rey’s return to the WWE ring:
Triple Threat for the WWE Universal Title
Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns
WWE Title Match
Daniel Bryan vs. AJ Styles
DX (Triple H and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels) vs. The Brothers of Destruction (The Undertaker and Kane)
WWE World Cup: One-Night Eight-Man Tournament
RAW: John Cena, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins, RAW Tag Team Champion Dolph Ziggler
SmackDown: Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy, Rey Mysterio, The Miz
