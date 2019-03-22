PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Robbie E Debuts For WWE NXT

Former Impact star Robbie made his WWE NXT debut at Thursday’s NXT live event in Sanford, Florida.
Using his real name Robbie Strauss, Robbie appeared as the manager for the tag team of Saurav Gurjar and Rinku Singh. Robbie cut a pre-match promo and announced that he was the “brand” for the team, not their manager. The match saw Strauss provide a distraction that saw Gurjar get the singles win over Jermaine Haley.
Below are a few shots from the debut and comments from Strauss:
