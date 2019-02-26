PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Roman Reigns Reveals Great News On Tonight’s WWE RAW

Roman Reigns made his WWE return on tonight’s RAW from Atlanta, his first appearance since announcing his second battle with leukemia and relinquishing the WWE Universal Title back in late October 2018.

Reigns opened the show to a major pop and announced that he is now in remission. He then announced that The Big Dog is back, indicating that he will be back in the ring for WWE soon, perhaps at WrestleMania 35.

Reigns received many chants and pops during tonight’s opening segment. He talked about how he was overwhelmed by the support he’s received from everyone since he made the announcement back in October, adding that he feels like he can do anything with that kind of love and support.

Reigns will be on ABC’s Good Morning America to make another big announcement tomorrow morning. Stay tuned for coverage from that appearance and for updates on his WWE status.

Below are photos and videos from tonight’s return, which featured a moment on the stage with Seth Rollins as RAW went to commercial:

"The strength that you gave me…I can do ANYTHING with that type of strength and love." – @WWERomanReigns #RAW #RomanReigns pic.twitter.com/1mfi97lAKc — WWE (@WWE) February 26, 2019