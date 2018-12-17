PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Ronda Rousey Forces Major Title Change At WWE TLC

Asuka defeated Charlotte Flair and former champion Becky Lynch in a TLC Triple Threat to become the new SmackDown Women’s Champion at tonight’s WWE TLC pay-per-view. Asuka won the match in the first-ever women’s TLC contest, which was the main event of the show.

The match saw RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey interfere to take out Flair and Lynch, presumably leading to an upcoming match between the three Superstars. Some sort of a match at WrestleMania 35 has been rumored but it’s still early. Rousey retained her title over Nia Jax earlier in the night at TLC.

This is Asuka’s first title reign on the main roster. Becky won the title from Flair back on September 16 at Hell In a Cell.

Below are photos and videos from tonight’s title change at the SAP Center in San Jose, CA: